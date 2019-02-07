Storm cracks single day snowfall record

Nearly half a foot of snow fell in Carson Valley from a three-day winter storm that prompted schools and government offices to close early.

Minden set a new daily record of 5.5 inches of snow for Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. An estimated 10 inches of snow fell in Genoa during the storm.

Douglas County's Lake Tahoe schools were closed on Monday and Tuesday after a blizzard warning was issued for the Sierra Nevada.

Carson Valley was under a winter storm warning that extended until Tuesday morning.

The prospect of slick roads caused the Douglas County School District to delay opening Valley schools for 90 minutes on Tuesday and Wednesday morning.

Government offices closed early on Monday in response to the storm.

Slick conditions complicated travel through the Valley on Monday, with the Nevada Highway Patrol reporting a collision at Highway 395 and Stephanie Way around noon on Monday.

Vehicles were stuck at the top of Kingsbury in near white-out conditions Monday.

Highway 395 from Mammoth to Bridgeport was closed for 24 hours until Tuesday afternoon, according to the California Department of Transportation.

Road controls were the rule both in the Valley and at Lake Tahoe Monday through Wednesday morning.

The storm slowed down on Tuesday with sunshine visible for a time before more snow started to fall again.

So far, Minden has reported 8.5 inches of snow for the first week of February.

That's well short of the record 14 inches set in 1938. In all, 1.21 inches of precipitation has fallen in Minden so far, exceeding the average for the entire month.

Weather records in Minden date back to 1906.

Heavenly Ski Resort reported the storm dropped 3 feet of snow.