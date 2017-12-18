Storm could bring wind, snow to Valley

Carson Valley's best shot at a white Christmas is coming early Wednesday morning, though that might not be enough.

National Weather Service forecasters are predicting the possibility of more than an inch of snow in the Carson Valley.

"The intense cold front will very likely bring snow to all elevations, even 'down here,'" Reno meteorologist Zach Tolby said on Monday. "Current expectations are for 1-2 inches of snow in the lowest valleys."

But before the snow arrives, there will be high winds through Tuesday night, Tolby said of the storm, which includes very cold temperatures.

A very strong cold front is expected to arrive on Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday.

Forecasters have advanced the arrival of high winds to 1 p.m. Tuesday with a high-wind warning.

Strong damaging winds of 50-60 mph are expected with gusts exceeding 80 mph in wind-prone areas.

A winter weather advisory for Western Nevada kicks off at 1 a.m. Wednesday. Forecasters are predicting slippery roads and reduced visibility for Wednesday morning's commute.

The duration of the strongest winds are expected to last 3-6 hours.

Forecasters are predicting high temperatures on the other side of the front will be in the 30s, and depending on snowfall may only be around freezing. Overnight lows will be in the teens and single digits according to the weather service.