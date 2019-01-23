Still spots available at Eagles & Agriculture dinner, reception

With the tours sold out, the stage is set for the 16th annual Eagles & Agriculture.

But there are still a few ways for those who want to experience the meeting of agriculture and nature that occurs every winter in Carson Valley.

"We're looking forward to another great year of appreciating the eagles and wildlife and recognizing the ranchers for providing the habitat that makes it possible," Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Bill Chernock said. "A few spots remain for the Thursday night reception and the Falconers Dinner on Friday night. Both of those events will have the best lineup of falconers and their birds we've ever hosted."

The opening reception and photography exhibit at the Douglas County Community & Senior Center is 5:30-7:30 tonight.

The exhibit features a score of the best local nature photographers and their work. Kathleen Tigan will bring Eurasian eagle Owl Louise, first time participant Kalen Pearson, who is bringing a mature female golden eagle, Ryan Moglich with his white Gyrfalcon and regular Lew Sauder a goshawk.

Light hors d'ouevres will be served. There will be a cash bar and a silent auction. Tickets are $15.

On Friday night the venue moves to Minden for the Falconer's Dinner at the Carson Valley Inn.

Speaker Jeff Hunewill of Mono County's Hunewill Ranch will talk about managing a working cattle ranch with a program that allows visitors to stay for several days and experience life on the ranch.

All of the falconers on Thursday will attend Friday's four-course dinner and talk about what it's like to live with their birds. The dinner is 5:30-8:30 p.m. and costs $45.

Visit carsonvalleynv.org or call 782-8144 for more information.