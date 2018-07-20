Stephanie Way to be closed on Sunday

Stephanie Way will be closed to all traffic 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday from and again on 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday for the replacement of a failed irrigation culvert. The closure will be at U.S. 395 to Tamara Court. There will be detour signs at Vicki and other side streets to direct traffic to Johnson Lane night work is being utilized to reduce the impact to daytime traffic and vehicles will be required to use Johnson Lane during the night hours of construction.

Travelers through Mono County will come across several projects, according to the California Department of Transportation.

■ Walker Canyon CIR Project – On Highway 395 near Walker from State Route 108 to Eastside Lane. Construction crews are repairing the highway to extend the life of the pavement. There will be daily lane closures that may delay traffic up to 30 minutes, Monday through Thursday, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Fridays, from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.

■ Sheep Ranch Shoulders Project – On Highway 395 near Bridgeport from Buckeye Road to 2.9 miles south of Swauger Canyon. Construction crews are widening the highway and installing slope nets. There will be daily lane closures that may delay traffic up to 30 minutes, Monday through Thursday, from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Fridays, from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.

■ Virginia Lakes Turn Pocket Project – On northbound U.S. Highway 395 12 miles north of Lee Vining. Construction crews will be creating a left turn pocket to Virginia Lake Road and a new access road to the Conway Cinder Shed. There will be one lane closed in each direction that should not delay traffic, Monday through Thursday from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m., and on Friday from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.

■ Lee Vining Rockfall Project – On U.S. Highway 395 north of Lee Vining. Construction crews will be replacing the rockfall fence along the highway. There will be daily lane closures that may delay traffic up to 20 minutes, Monday through Thursday from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m., and on Friday from 6 am to 3 pm.

Recommended Stories For You

■ Mono SR 395 & SR 89 Chip Seal Pavement Project – On Highway 395 and State Route 89 in various locations, construction crews will be striping the highway. This is a SB1 project. Traffic will encounter moving closures that should not impact traffic, Monday through Thursday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., and on Friday from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.

■ Inyo & Mono US 395 Chip Seal Project – On U.S. Highway 395 in two locations in Mono County: 1) near Tom's Place (postmile 6.9 – 9.9) and 2) near Virginia Lakes Road (postmile 63.9 – 65.1). This is a SB1 project. Construction crews are placing a chip seal on the highway to extend the life of the pavement. There will be daily lane closures on one lane of traffic that should not impact traffic, Monday through Thursday 6 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Friday 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.