Stateline work resumes on Monday

At 6 a.m. on Monday, NV Energy will resume work on Highway 50 in Stateline at South Lake Tahoe with new measures in place for traffic flow. The work is to replace equipment in two underground electric vaults.

The new traffic plan will be in effect 6 a.m. Monday through approximately 5 p.m. Oct. 4:

■ One lane of traffic will be open in each direction on Highway 50 through the casino corridor.

■ Additionally, traffic may also take Lake Parkway for additional business access.

■ Westbound through traffic that takes Lake Parkway may continue to Park Avenue and then back to Highway 50.

■ Eastbound through traffic that takes Heavenly Village Way may continue to Lake Parkway then back to Highway 50.

■ The road will be open to its normal traffic pattern starting Friday at approximately 5 p.m. throughout the weekend.

■ During the week of Oct. 7, minor lane restrictions will continue.

The work is being done for safety and increased reliability. The project, including excavation and repaving, is estimated to be completed on October 11. The schedule is subject to change based on weather. During this time, NV Energy will work closely with the Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) regarding road closures.