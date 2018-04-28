Stateline semitrailer fire tops off busy week for Tahoe Douglas

A semitrailer caught fire on Highway 50 in front of Harveys Lake Tahoe around 10:30 a.m. in the Stateline casino corridor.

The fire sent black smoke billowing into the air, appeared to originate from the rear axle of a tractor trailer that was hauling vehicles, according to Tahoe Douglas Fire Protection District Fire Marshal Eric Guevin. The trailer became detached.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the blaze, whose cause is still under investigation. No injuries were reported.

It was the third fire Tahoe-Douglas has responded to in five days.

On Thursday, they responded to aid East Fork Fire District on a vehicle fire located at Doolittle Curve near the top of Kingsbury Grade.

A Jeep Cherokee was destroyed in the 2 p.m. fire which extended to the wildland.

Recommended Stories For You

A man was injured in a fire Wednesday afternoon at Ron's Auto & Small Engine Repair, located in the bottom floor of the Market Street building housing the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency.

The man was airlifted to the University of California, Davis, burn center with second- and third-degree burns to his face and arms.

Guevin said the fire was started when gasoline vapor was ignited by a spark while the victim was working on a pickup.

While the cause of Monday morning's fire at Ponderosa Mobile Home Park is still under investigation, fuel from a broken appliance gas line contributed to the destruction of the home, he said.

No one was injured in that fire. Neighbors rescued a dog running in the home's yard by knocking down the fence.