Stateline man takes tourism job

A Stateline man was named international market manager for the Nevada Division of Tourism.

Juraj “George” Sojka will oversee Travel Nevada’s efforts in Europe and the United Kingdom. He brings about 10 years of sales, marketing and management experience to the position.

“The international market is crucial to Nevada’s tourism industry, and our international market managers play a vital role in bringing that business to the Silver State,” Christian Passink, Travel Nevada director of Sales and Industry Partners, said. “George has the skills and experience to get the job done, and we are very happy to welcome him to the team.”

Sojka comes to Travel Nevada from Aramark Lake Tahoe/Lake Mead, where he has held a variety of positions since 2011, most recently senior sales and marketing manager. In that role, he oversaw lodging operations, dining and retail operations, as well as a marina, wedding services and a winter snowmobile operation.

Sojka holds a Master of Arts degree in economics and management from the University of Prešov in Slovakia. He is fluent is Slovak, Czech and Polish. He joined Travel Nevada on Dec. 23.