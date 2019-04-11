State vet recommends owners keep horses home

Nevada horse owners are being warned not to travel or compete with their animals after reports of two more cases of equine herpes virus were announced by the Nevada Department of Agriculture on Thursday.

"At this time, I am recommending horse owners in Nevada do not travel or compete with their horses," Dr. JJ Goicoechea said.

Two horses at the National Reined Cow Horse Association Stallion Stakes event tested positive for the respiratory, non-neurologic form of Equine Herpes Virus – Type 1.

One horse was from California, and the second was from Clark County and is under quarantine order by Goicoechea.

Horses in attendance at the event, which took place at the South Point Equestrian Center May 30 through April 6, may have been exposed to EHV-1 and should exercise extreme caution when traveling or competing.

"No quarantine is in place for the South Point Equestrian Center and the facility continues to exercise extreme caution," Goicoechea said.

In addition, there has been one unrelated case of EHV-1 reported on an unvaccinated horse with neurologic signs in Clark County.

"These two cases are not related and are examples of why monitoring of horses and rapid reporting of positive test results are critical to protecting Nevada's equine industry," Goicoechea said. "The facility where the EHV-1 positive horse with neurologic symptoms is located has also been placed under quarantine, and I am not making additional recommendations because the horse has no travel history off the property."

When veterinarians diagnose EHV-1, they are required to notify the Nevada Department of Agriculture,

Owners should continue to monitor horses and practice biosecurity, including monitoring horses for signs of disease, like fever or runny nose.

EHV-1 and other diseases can be easily transferred on boots, coats, gloves and equipment.

Some basic practices include:

Never share equipment between horses, and always wear clean clothes when going from ill horses to others.

Always start chores at healthy horses, and end with sick or recovering (within 30 days) horses.

Avoid common areas such as hitching rails, wash racks, etc. during an outbreak.