State to repave portions of Highway 395 in Gardnerville

Promised work on Highway 395 through Gardnerville will begin Monday night and last through Thursday as the state repaves portions of the roadway.

The Nevada Department of Transportation will be working 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. until Thursday morning on a section of the highway between Waterloo and First Street in Minden.

Motorists should expect one lane will be closed in both directions.

State transportation spokeswoman Meg Ragonese said one lane will be open in each direction throughout the work.

Motorists should anticipate minor travel delays, she said.

Freight trucks and oversize vehicles traveling Highway 395 in the area will be detoured via Buckeye Road and Toler Avenue as directed by detour signage.

Crews will be excavating approximately 3 inches of pot-holed sections of road surface and refilling with new pavement for a smoother and safer drive.

The state plans a more extensive roadway repaving project in future years as funding becomes available.

More than 20,000 vehicles travel the highway every day.

This work is a patch until the state returns for a full $6 million repaving of the highway in 2022.

That section of Highway 395 through Carson Valley was last repaved in 2003, according to Ragonese.

County and Gardnerville officials have been stumping for improvements on the highway for the last year.

The town has been waiting for the installation of four improved crosswalks for 11 years. The improved crossings include Kings Lane, Mission, High School and Mill streets.