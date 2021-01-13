State releases coronavirus vaccine interest survey

The state is gauging interest among Nevadans about getting a coronavirus vaccine.

A survey is available online that will provide information with individual health agencies a spokeswoman for the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services said Wednesday.

“Once the form is submitted, the collected information will be shared with the appropriate county jurisdiction,” Information Officer Shannon Litz said. “A response and further information will be provided by the county where the individual lives.”

The survey also provides employers with a means to share the desire for a vaccine among their workers.

A link to the survey is available at nvhealthresponse.nv.gov

On Monday, the state announced that the age for residents eligible for a vaccination has decreased to 70 years.

But that still begs the question about where and when residents in that age group will be vaccinated.

Those living in care homes were prioritized, but most residents 70 years or older live independently in Douglas County.

According to Census data, nearly 15,000 Douglas residents are 65 years or older.

Residents 70 or older have been hit particularly hard by the virus with 22 of 25 deaths attributed to the disease.

On Tuesday, Douglas County School Superintendent Keith Lewis reported that a survey of the district’s staff indicated 84 percent would get a vaccine.

Douglas County Emergency Manager Tod Carlini said Monday the county is seeking a reduction in its case positivity numbers.

“Case positivity is one of the better metrics to use to evaluate how a certain area is doing,” he said.

The rate was at 21.4 percent on Tuesday down from 26.5 on Dec. 18.

The county reported 1,036 active cases and 1,140 recoveries on Tuesday.

Quad County Public Health Preparedness Manager Jeanne Freeman urged residents who have recovered to respond to requests for information from Carson City Health and Human Services so they can be taken off the list.

Community coronavirus drive-through testing returns to Gardnerville 1-3 p.m. Jan. 19 at the Douglas County Community & Senior Center.

To participate in the survey visit

https://dpbhrdc.nv.gov/redcap/surveys/?s=N7ACTF4CYL