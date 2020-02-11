State promotes Douglas woman

A Douglas County woman has been promoted to the position of deputy director with the Nevada Department of Tourism and Cultural Affairs.

Indian Hills resident Mary Ellen Kawchack was promoted to the new position after spending years as Travel Nevada chief marketing officer.

“Mary Ellen has been a long-standing and reliable force within Travel Nevada,” said Tourism and Cultural Affairs Director Brenda Scolari. “I look forward to seeing her intelligent approach to marketing and management benefit the entire department.”

The Department is composed of the Nevada Division of Tourism (Travel Nevada), the Nevada Division of Museums & History, the Nevada Arts Council and the Nevada Indian Commission.

Kawchack has been in the tourism industry for almost 19 years, 13 of them with Travel Nevada. Most recently, she handled Travel Nevada’s brand management and advertising creative direction, including ongoing efforts of partners.

For Travel Nevada, she also directed staff in research, digital, creative, content and partner-driven programming functions.