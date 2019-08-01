State poses Muller Lane Parkway question

While an agreement on the future of the right of way of Muller Lane Parkway may be delayed to next week, the route north of Minden and Gardnerville will still be a topic of discussion today.

That’s because it’s the top item on a list of priorities for Douglas County included in a presentation at today’s commissioners meeting.

County commissioners meet 1 p.m. today at the historic Douglas County Courthouse, 1616 Eighth St., Minden.

The parkway has long been discussed as a future alternate route around Minden-Gardnerville.

The county is seeking state assistance in planning for the road, which has been listed on county plans since at least 1988 and has been referred to as far back as the 1960s.

The state’s interest in the route is how to connect it to Highway 395 north of Minden.

Options include a roundabout or traffic light at the intersection.

There’s already one roundabout on the southern end of the Parkway where it meets Pinenut Road.

An agreement between the county and Park Holdings is scheduled for today’s meeting, but may be delayed until commissioners discuss a master plan amendment on Wednesday.

Timing on the notice for the amendment was not published in time for today’s meeting due to an error on the part of The Record-Courier.

Other priorities for the Nevada Department of Transportation include roundabouts at Centerville and Waterloo lanes, replacing the traffic signal at Waterloo and Highway 88 with a roundabout, and a bicycle lane along Foothill Road from Highway 88 to Genoa Lane.

A signal at Highway 395 and Lucerne Street is also on the list of priorities. Businesses surrounding that intersection have contributed money to the traffic signal that has been in the works for years.

Work in 2020 is expected to focus on Highway 50 between the state line over Spooner Summit and Kingsbury Grade.

A $6 million project to reconstruct Highway 395 from Waterloo Lane to First Street in Minden is scheduled for 2021. The state also plans on doing a $10 million overlay on Highway 395 from the state line to 3.2 miles north of Leviathan Mine Road.

There’s $284 million planned in future projects, including a $215 million direct connection between Highway 395 and Interstate 580 in Carson City.