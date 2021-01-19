State of the State address 6 p.m. today

Additional security cameras were being installed in downtown Carson City on Friday. Law enforcement reports have warned of armed protests at state Capitols across the nation, leading up to the inauguration of President Joe Biden on Wednesday.

Carter Eckl/Nevada Appeal

Even as the state prepares for the inauguration of Joe Biden and the protests planned for this coming week, the state of Nevada is just 15 days from the start of the 2021 Legislature on Feb. 1.

Carson Sheriff Ken Furlong said he expects daily protests outside the Capitol and Legislative Building today through Wednesday’s inauguration. He said all area agencies are preparing for protesters. He pointed out that his deputies have been dealing with protestors every weekend for months and that, by and large, they have been peaceful.

In addition, Gov. Steve Sisolak said Friday the Department of Public Safety is confident they have a plan in place in the event demonstrations threaten property or people.

That includes the Nevada National Guard as well as local, state and federal law enforcement. The guard has been directed to assemble a quick response unit to support other agencies as needed.

State buildings surrounding the Capitol have been closed to the public for several months but employees are now reporting they have been directed to stay until after the inauguration.

Legislative Counsel Bureau Director Brenda Erdoes said she and Legislative Police Chief John Drew were still working on details of their plan for the coming days and the session.

“Every time we get really close, something terrible happens,” she said.

Law enforcement officials withheld further details due to operational security.

Preparations for the 2021 Legislature kick off Tuesday when Gov. Steve Sisolak delivers his State of the State address. The public can view the address using the governor’s YouTube channel beginning at 6 p.m. https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCcdWZS9igTKYEmb9TjPru

