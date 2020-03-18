State defines nonessential businesses

While any owner’s business is essential to them, what the Nevada Health Response Center believes to be nonessential was answered on Wednesday afternoon.

Nonessential includes:

■ Entertainment & hospitality, including but not limited to strip clubs and brothels, casinos, concert venues, arenas, auditoriums, stadiums, large conference rooms, meeting halls, and cafeterias

■ Recreation and athletic facilities, including but not limited to community and recreation centers, gyms, health clubs, fitness centers, yoga, barre and spin facilities

■ Beauty and personal care services and facilities, including but not limited to barber shops, beauty, tanning, waxing hair salons, and nail salons and spas

■ Retail facilities, including shopping malls except for pharmacy or other health care facilities within retail operations.

Essential services include:

■ Fire services, law enforcement agencies, emergency medical services & public safety agencies

■ Healthcare services

■ Businesses or organizations that provide food, shelter, or critical social services for disadvantaged populations

■ Utilities as defined in NRS Chapter 704

■ Trash collection

■ Home maintenance/repair services

■ Auto repair services & trucking service centers

■ Grocery stores, supermarkets, hardware stores, convenience & discount stores

■ Pharmacies, healthcare operations, & biomedical facilities

■ Post offices & shipping outlets

■ Gas stations & truck stops

■ Banks & financial institutions

■ Veterinary services & pet stores

■ Laundromats & dry cleaners

■ Food processing

■ Agriculture, livestock & feed mills

■ Logistics & Supply Chain Operations

■ Public transportation

■ Essential stays in hotels, commercial lodging, dormitories, shelters, and homeless encampments

■ Child care centers and daycares operating in accordance with requirements set forth by their licensing authorities and COVID-19 guidance

Although these businesses may remain open, the Nevada Health Response Center maintains that all employees and patrons employ strict social distancing practices.

In addition, businesses should:

■ Remind employees of best hygiene practices, including washing their hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

■ Increase the frequency of cleaning and sanitizing per CDC Environmental Cleaning and Disinfection guidance of all hard surfaces, including tables and countertops that are being utilized by employees and patrons during pickup/delivery options.