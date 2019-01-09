State issues Raiders license plates

There are more than 30 specialty plates offered by the Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles, supporting causes as diverse as the Boulder City Chamber of Commerce to the Northern Nevada Railway Foundation.

So why not have a license plate that supports the charity of Nevada's first pro football team?

The Raiders and Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles will release a specialty Raiders branded license plate on Monday. The plate features the Raiders shield and the iconic phrase, "Commitment to Excellence," against a black background.

"This will give everybody in Nevada, not just Southern Nevada, but the entire state, the ability to get a Raiders license plate for their car," Raiders President Marc Badain said to the state Legislature's Commission on Special License Plates. "Those funds will go to support programs all over the state. I think it will be a tremendous success."

Nevada residents interested in purchasing a Raiders specialty license plate can make an appointment with their local DMV office by visiting dmvnv.com.

The Raiders license plate can be purchased for $62, with $30 from each plate sold benefitting the Raiders Foundation. The Raiders license plate can also be personalized for an additional $35 annual fee. If the car is already registered, a smog check and registration renewal aren't necessary.

Recommended Stories For You

The Raiders Foundation, the charitable arm of the Silver and Black, is committed to increasing community and civic health through the support of the military and youth development.

For more information on the Raiders specialty license plates, visit dmvnv.com/platescharitable.htm.