State issues big welcome to Highway 395 travelers

There won’t be any mystery for motorists heading northbound on Highway 395 about what state they’ve entered when they cross into Nevada.

The Nevada Department of Transportation has begun installation of new “Welcome to Nevada” monuments on Highway 395 at two entrances into the state.

Preliminary construction of two separate welcome monuments began Oct. 7, with the monument on 395 near Topaz Lake installed Oct. 15, and a welcome monument on Highway 395 near Bordertown to be installed by the end of the month. Sign installation work will primarily take place on the highway shoulder, with roadway shoulder and brief lane closures to be anticipated through late October.

Monuments are also planned be installed at the following border crossings over coming years:

State Route 28 in Crystal Bay

I-11 near Hoover Dam

Constructed of stainless and weathering steel with natural rock or concrete bases, the monuments stand as tall as 14 foot. While each gateway monument features the Nevada state name, state silhouette and “Battle Born” motto, the monuments consist of slightly different designs expressing the unique surroundings of the natural environment. With the goal of creating a notable entry and first impression for visitors, as well as residents returning across state lines, such landscape and aesthetics signage can enhance and define roadway corridors, reflect the heritage and culture of communities and further an area’s tourism and economic development potential.

In 2017, NDOT also installed new welcome signs at approximately 25 other border locations statewide. The standard-sized roadway signs replaced the previous welcome signs and were designed by Nevada high school graphic artists.