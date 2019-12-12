State engineer no longer acting

Acting State Engineer Tim Wilson has been officially appointed to the position, the Nevada Department of Conservation and Natural Resources announced on Thursday.

Wilson will also serve as administrator of the Department’s Division of Water Resources.

As State Engineer, Wilson will lead the division in its mission to protect, manage, and enhance Nevada’s limited water resources for the benefit of current and future generations of Nevadans.

Wilson was named acting state engineer in January 2019, when previous State Engineer Jason King retired after 28 years of state service.

Wilson’s promotion to permanent State Engineer will help continue the Division of Water Resource’s efforts to reform and enhance the Division’s application of Nevada’s water laws, regulations and policies, officials said.

Having worked in all aspects of the Division, Wilson has acquired vast knowledge and robust experience during his tenure with NDWR. Over the years, Wilson has held multiple positions within NDWR, including Hydraulic Engineer, Administrative Hearing Officer, Manager of the Well Drilling and Adjudication Section, and Deputy Administrator. In his many roles, he has collaborated with numerous water right surveyors, contractors, professionals, researchers, attorneys, and regulators on a wide variety of water issues throughout Nevada. Wilson’s deep knowledge and leadership will be instrumental in managing Nevada’s precious and limited groundwater and surface water resources.

“We are fortunate to have Tim lead our Division of Water Resources during this critical time of water management in Nevada,” said NDCNR Director Bradley Crowell. “As both the driest state and one of the fastest-growing states in the nation, coupled with the current realities and impending risks our State faces from climate change, Nevada’s State Engineers plays a pivotal role in advancing an innovative and forward-looking management of our limited water resources in all corners of our great State. Tim’s leadership will play a vital role in the State’s capacity to solve complex water challenges, while ensuring a sustainable water future for all Nevadans.”

As Nevada’s leading water regulator, Wilson will focus on addressing key water resource issues statewide, including over-appropriated and over-pumped groundwater basins, recognizing ground and surface water interactions, population growth, proliferation of domestic wells in areas with limited water supplies, the impacts of prolonged drought or floods, dam safety plans, sustainment of our wetlands and freshwater ecosystems; all within the over-arching impacts of climate change already occurring throughout Nevada.