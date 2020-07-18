State cites two Douglas box stores

The door to the Jacks Valley Home Depot informs customers of mask requirements. The store was cited by the state, officials said Thursday.

Kurt Hildebrand

Two Douglas big box stores were among those cited for failing to enforce coronavirus requirements. The Topsy Walmart and the Jacks Valley Home Depot appeared on a list issued by the Nevada Department of Industrial Relations on Thursday as receiving $8,675 fines.

“The citations were issued after officials observed noncompliance with one or more requirements of general and industry-specific guidance and directives during both the initial observation and a follow-up visit,” Department Public Information Officer Teri Williams said. “Employers were provided a notice and a request for compliance during the first visit. Upon observation of ongoing noncompliance during a follow-up visit, a formal investigation was opened with the employer.”

Businesses also received notice that an additional citation could lead to the state shutting them down. The Market Street Carson City Walmart and the Grocery Outlet in Dayton were also cited.

On Wednesday, Carson City Health and Human Services reported conducting 413 coronavirus tests at Douglas High School.

Spokeswoman Jessica Rapp said it was a great turnout.

Three of the five new coronavirus cases announced on Wednesday were Douglas residents, including a woman in her 20s with a social connection to an out-of-state case a man in his 40s with no connection to a previous case and a man in his 70s with a connection. No new cases were reported in Douglas on Thursday.

Douglas has had 97 cases so far with 31 active and 66 recoveries.

Alpine County announced its second coronavirus case on Thursday.

The case was contracted from outside the county.

“Since our only other case was more than three months ago, we have been anticipating this event, as we have monitored the increasing number of cases in all of the surrounding counties,” Alpine Public Health Officer Dr. Richard Johnson said. “It is extremely important to remember that containing the spread of this pandemic relies much more on your personal choices and behavior than it does on any government mandates or restrictions.”