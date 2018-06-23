State candidates to open Douglas Democrats’ HQ

Democratic candidates for key Nevada state offices will participate in the Grand Opening of the Douglas County Democrats new headquarters in Minden on Thursday.

Among those who have confirmed they will attend are Kate Marshall, who is running for lieutenant governor, and Zach Conine, candidate for state treasurer.

Douglas Democrats plan to celebrate the opening of their new headquarters at 1758 U.S. Highway 395 North (Suite K) in Minden's Ironwood Shopping Center beginning at 6 p.m.

Refreshments will be served.

Marshall was elected Nevada State Treasurer in 2006 and re-elected in 2010.

She operates a legal consulting business in Reno, serves on the Board of the United Way, and has taught business law part-time at the University of Nevada Reno.

Conine has helped Nevada businesses, large and small, to run efficiently with strategic investments and debt management. "As Treasurer, Nevada families will be my North Star," he said.

To reserve space for free tickets, use the link on their Web Site: douglasdems.org.