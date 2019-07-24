State attempts to reduce parking along Highway 50

The state will start installing more “no parking” signs along Highway 50 south of Cave Rock this week.

Holiday crowds made travel dangerous along the highway which skirts Lake Tahoe, prompting additional measures.

Parking is already prohibited in the median of Highway 50 between Cave Rock and the entrance to the Cave Rock State Park entrance. Yellow lines have been painted across the median, and additional “no parking” signs and roadway markings will be installed to further reinforce the no parking area.

The Nevada Department of Transportation will install nearly 10 new “no parking” signs making unpermitted parking illegal on Highway 50 roadside shoulders and median between Cave Rock and just south of Cave Rock State Park.

Drivers will see intermittent daytime weekday single lane closures on Highway 50 through approximately July 29 as the signs are installed.

The enhanced parking restrictions are aimed at keeping everyone safer by reducing the potential of pedestrian and other traffic crashes. Motorists currently park in narrow pockets of dirt shoulder near the highway’s busy travel lanes, creating potential traffic safety concerns. Erosion and sediment created by parking on the dirt roadway shoulders can also make its way into nearby Lake Tahoe, impacting lake clarity.

Illegally-parked vehicles can be towed from no parking zones and drivers ticketed.