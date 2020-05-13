State approves $1 million contract to help voters through upcoming primary

The Board of Examiners on Tuesday approved a $1 million contract with KPS3 to provide a “full service voter education marketing campaign” to help voters through the upcoming primary election.

Funding for the project was provided by the federal government through the Help America Vote Act. The company will develop and implement a marketing plan including creation and maintenance of a website, creation of marketing materials and media access.

The contract was made necessary after Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske and her staff along with county election officials agreed to go with a mail-in ballot instead of in-person voting for the June 9 primary election.

Elections Deputy Wayne Thorley said in normal times, more than 80 percent of Nevadans vote in person.

This June, those who can’t do a mail-in ballot for any reason can still vote in person at designated sites in each county. In Carson City, that will be the clerk’s office on the ground floor of the courthouse.

Inactive voters are urged to contact the clerk’s office either by phone, in person or online and fix what-ever problem there is with their voter registration so that they can receive a ballot.

Early voting begins May 23 and runs through June 5, the Friday before the election.