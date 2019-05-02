State announces south county, tribal roadwork

Single lane closures for crack sealing Highway 395 near Topaz Lake south of Gardnerville will continue through May 17.

Sections of the highway near the Holbrook junction be reduced to one lane weekdays from approximately 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Pilot cars will alternate directions of traffic through the work zone.

As part of continuing routine roadway maintenance, NDOT maintenance staff is filling cracking on approximately seven lane miles of the highway to provide a smoother driving surface and preserve the highway before roadway resurfacing planned for this summer. The road work schedule is subject to change.

Intermittent lane, roadway shoulder and sidewalk closures will take place through June, primarily during daytime hours of 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, as pedestrian safety and traffic calming improvements are installed on roadways in Washoe Tribe communities in Carson City and Gardnerville.

Electronic flashing pedestrian crossing beacons, known as rapid rectangular flashing beacons, crosswalk lighting and enhanced curb ramps will be installed at the following locations to increase pedestrian accessibility and visibility:

• South Curry Street and Shoshone Street, Carson Colony

• Clear Creak Avenue and Dat So La Lee Way, Stewart Community

• Wat’Shemu Drive and Pba’ul Street, Dresslerville Community

• Health Center crosswalk at Wat’Shemu, Dresslerville Community

• Recreation Center crosswalk at Wat’Shemu Drive, Dresslerville Community

Roadway striping, sidewalk and crosswalk accessibility will be enhanced at the following locations:

• Moses Street, Carson Community

• South Curry Street at Wialaki Street, Paiute Street, Shoshone Street, Oneida Street and Washoe Street, Carson Colony

• Center Drive at Gibson Avenue and at Clear Creek Avenue, Stewart Community

• Wat’Shemu Drive at Pba’ul Street, Dresslerville Community

• Health Center crosswalk at Wat’Shemu Drive, Dresslerville Community

Radar speed signs, which utilize radar to electronically display the travel speed of approaching vehicles within a standard speed limit sign, will be installed to help reduce speeding at the following locations:

• Center Drive at Clear Creek Avenue and Arthur Drive, Stewart Community

• Clear Creek Avenue at Silver Sage Drive and Wa-Pai-Shone Avenue, Stewart Community

• Wat’shemu Drive and Pba’ul Street, Dresslerville Community

• Memdawee Run at Dala Ak Way, Dresslerville Community

A traffic speed table- essentially a flatter, wider speed bump- will also be installed at Clear Creak Avenue and Dat So La Lee Way. Overhead street lighting will also be installed in certain pedestrian crossing areas for enhanced visibility.