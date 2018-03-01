Stars of the Sierra embroidered in quilt competition

In prelude of the Carson Valley Quilt Guild's biennial quilt show, June 2-3 at the Douglas County Community and Senior Center, the members were challenged to design a small quilt depicting this year's show theme, "Stars Above the Sierra."

The process began a year ago with participants receiving two pieces of unrelated material which they had to incorporate into the quilt in a recognizable manner.

At the guild's February meeting, members voted on their favorite designs.

Cecile Brown received first place.

Second place went to Markleeville resident Terrie Peets and her quilt titled, "Wildlife: Stars Above the Sierra."

Peets said a 100-year-old poster at the National Parks Services inspired her piece.

"Instead of your typical stars, the wildlife is the stars of the Sierra," said Peets.

She said the original poster had a moose which she replaced with a deer and a raven replaced by an eagle. She said the changes made her piece more personal and native to the Sierra mountains and herself.

"It reminded me of my childhood," she said. "I lived in these woods."

For third place winner, Dayton resident Liz Hartley her quilt was a chance to incorporate all her favorite quilting and needle work to create an Asian inspired quilt.

"I really like Asian designs," she said. "I found a photo on Pinterest, of all places, and used it as my inspiration. It's suppose to represent Lake Tahoe, at least it does in my imagination."

The winning quilts, along with all the other entries will be on display throughout the area at the following venues:

March: Zephyr Cove Public Library and Dayton Public Library.

April: Minden Public Library and Markleeville Public Library.

May: Carson Public Library.

June: Carson Valley Quilt Show in the Douglas County Community Center and Senior Center and the Sew and Quilt Expo in Reno later in the month.