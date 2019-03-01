Standing on solid ground

All of us from time to time find ourselves in difficult situations. The loss of a job, trouble in our relationships, personal struggles, and the list goes on. I know personally of many people who are in some trying times right now. When we are faced with the challenges that come our way the bible tells us, after having done all we can do to stand. How we stand and what we stand on makes all the difference in the world. Eph. 6: 10 Finally, my brethren, be strong in the Lord and in the power of His might. 11 Put on the whole armor of God, that you may be able to stand against the wiles of the devil. 12 For we do not wrestle against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this age, against spiritual hosts of wickedness in the heavenly places. 13 Therefore take up the whole armor of God, that you may be able to withstand in the evil day, and having done all, to stand. 14 Stand therefore, having girded your waist with truth, having put on the breastplate of righteousness, 15 and having shod your feet with the preparation of the gospel of peace; 16 above all, taking the shield of faith with which you will be able to quench all the fiery darts of the wicked one. 17 And take the helmet of salvation, and the sword of the Spirit, which is the word of God; 18 praying always with all prayer and supplication in the Spirit, being watchful to this end with all perseverance and supplication for all the saints.

Listen to the words of this lovely old hymn.

My hope is built on nothing less than Jesus blood and righteousness; I dare not trust the sweetest frame but wholly lean on Jesus' name. When darkness veils His lovely face, I rest on His unchanging grace; in every high and stormy gale, my anchor holds within the vale. His oath, His covenant, His blood support me in the whelming flood; when all around my soul gives way He then is all my hope and stay. When He shall come with trumpet sound, O may I then in Him be found; dressed in His righteousness alone, faultless to stand before the throne. On Christ the solid rock I stand; all other ground is sinking sand. All other ground is sinking sand.

We are living in some very interesting and challenging days. Political instability, social divisions, educational changes, and moral dilemmas are the new normal in our world today. Most of the things we once trusted are no longer trustworthy. What at comfort to know that our Savior and His word never changes. Hebrews 13:8 Jesus Christ is the same yesterday, today, and forever. Psalm 119:160 The entirety of Your word is truth, And every one of Your righteous judgments endures forever. 1 Peter 1:25 But the word of the Lord endures forever." May we trust in Him and in Him alone.

Pastor Leo Kruger of Valley Christian Fellowship is a member of Carson Valley Ministers' Association.