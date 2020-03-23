St. Gall suspends Holy Week services

The suspension of public Catholic Masses will affect Holy Week and Easter services, Bishop Randolph Calvo announced on Wednesday.

“This morning I met with the heads of all our offices at the Pastoral Center and Catholic Charities and Our Mother of Sorrows Cemetery to discuss issues related to this emergency situation,” Calvo said in an email to all Reno Diocese churches. “We want to keep in contact with all parishes as we go through this difficult time together. We are looking at various resources to suggest or to provide.”

Calvo said the Diocese is minimizing staff in the building and encouraging them to work at home.

Churches will be open for private prayer at times designated by pastors, with due regard for social distancing and limits

to gatherings of no more than ten people.

Pastoral care and the ministration of sacraments essential to immediate needs will continue with appropriate measures to safeguard health.