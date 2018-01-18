St. Gall seeking replacement for stolen pickup

The theft of the St. Gall Catholic Church pickup has left the church without the ability to collect large donations for its annual rummage sale.

"We are in dire need of a used reliable open backed pickup or flatbed used vehicle," Rummage Committee member Rocky Barth said. "Our 1992 dodge with Eagle liftgate was stolen off the church property in early January."

The white 1992 ¾-ton pickup disappeared on Jan. 2, along with tools and other items from the church's storage shed.

Church officials filed a police report Jan. 4.

The truck's license plate is 516PAM.

Barth asked that anyone who knows someone with an older pickup who is planning on buying a new one consider donating it to the church.

"We don't need anything fancy – just something reliable," she said. "Our rummage sale depends on it."

Contact the church at 782-2852.

The rummage sale has taken place during the summer for a third of a century.