St. Gall rummage sale next week

Sporting goods and furniture are among the many items available at next week's St. Gall Rummage Sale.

Kurt Hildebrand

The annual rummage sale at St. Gall Catholic Church is traditionally one of the biggest summer events in Gardnerville.

That may still be true this year as the church prepares to host a very different event thanks to the coronavirus outbreak.

“Due to the present protocols the sale has been downsized,” Parish Secretary Rocky Barth said.

The sale is 8 a.m. to noon and 4-8 p.m. July 31 and 8 a.m. to noon Aug. 1. The sale will continue 8 a.m. to noon Aug. 3-8.

The sale will be conducted outside with limited numbers of people allowed in the building.

“All must wear mask and have their temperature taken, and restrict themselves to 6 feet distancing,” Barth said. “Names and phone numbers will be taken at the entrance as required by protocol.”