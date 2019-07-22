St. Gall prepares for August rummage sale

St. Gall Catholic Church’s rummage sale is Aug. 2-3 in Gardnerville.

The sale draws hundreds of customers from across the county, overwhelming the parking lot and spilling over to either side of Centerville Lane.

The sale is open 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 2 and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 3.

Parish Secretary Rocky Barth said the sale features inventory priced to sell with some large items in the new building behind the church.

Organizers ask that shoppers not bring shopping carts or strollers. No food or drinks are allowed in the gym.