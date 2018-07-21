St. Gall prepares for annual rummage sale

When: 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 3 and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 4

if you go

They say the St. Gall Mall has it all, and that's pretty accurate.

Preparations for the annual St. Gall Rummage sale are under way, and you'd think the Gardnerville Catholic church was opening a retail outlet.

"There's a lot of pretty neat pieces in there," said volunteer Corry Cline, who's in charge of the furniture. "We have a lot of stuff coming in. Seems like it's getting bigger every year."

The sale is the weekend of Aug. 3-4, and volunteer Katie Weber agreed with him about the event.

The annual rummage sale has achieved a measure of permanence with the addition of a new storage building.

"We really did need the space," she said during a tour. "This building was so packed you couldn't move around in here," she said.

Recommended Stories For You

It gives them a safe place to keep many of the larger items that are donated during the year.

St. Gall secretary Rockie Barth said the sale is ready for its 34th year.

"We have two boats, and many wonderful new items," she said. "We have been overwhelmed with donations from this great community."

Organizers ask that shoppers not bring shopping carts or strollers. No food or drinks are allowed in the gym.