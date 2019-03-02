St. Gall Pray Garden made for all

St. Gall Catholic Community Memorial Garden was created for the community to worship, meditate and memorialize deceased family members.

"Several years ago the Memorial Pray Garden was just a dream," Parish Secretary Rocky Barth said, "A few parishioners talking and setting a vision for others to enjoy the beauty of creation in this Valley. The seed of faith was planted and nurtured and has grown to a reality. A journey of faith in the true spirit of togetherness, staffed with faith, prayer and love. The people at St. Gall truly believe 'with faith…all things are possible.'"

The Columbarium is available to people of all Christian faiths, whether or not a funeral or memorial service is held at St. Gall.

Depending on scheduling and guideline, it is possible to arrange an inurnment prayer service with a member of St. Gall's clergy.

Cremation has been preserved since ancient times and is consistent with Christian teaching and practice, Barth said.

Inurnment in the Wall niche is a permanent memorial and a remembrance of loved ones.

To reserve a niche, call 775-782-2852 ext. 221. Niches can be reserved singly or for family of two. All niches include engraving of shutter, two urns, placement of faceplate and assurance of perpetual care.