St. Gall invites residents to prayer space

St. Gall Catholic Church is inviting residents to participate in the church's prayer and meditation space during Holy Week, as a preparation for Easter. Located in the Faith-Genesis room, this multi-stationed prayer space includes contemplative and interactive prayer, as well as a labyrinth.

This space is a place to spend time reflecting and is open to the public and is for both men and women, ages 13 and up and is bilingual.

For additional information call 782-3784.

St. Gall are located at 1343 Centerville Lane in Gardnerville, Nevada 89410.

HOURS:

April 14: 9 a.m.-7 p.m.

April 15: 9 a.m.-7 p.m.

April 16: 9 a.m.-7 p.m.

April 17: noon-8 p.m.

April 18: 9 a.m.-7 p.m.

April 19: noon-8 p.m.

April 20: 9 a.m.-1 p.m.