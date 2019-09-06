St. Gall celebrates centennial

Parishioners of St. Gall Catholic Church are celebrating the centennial of their congregation on Sunday.

Bishop Randolph Calvo will celebrate mass at the pavilion at Lampe Park 10:30 a.m. followed by a picnic.

Calvo has served as bishop of the Reno Diocese since 2006. He was ordained in 1977 and came to Reno from Redwood City, Calif.

St. Gall’s church on Centerville is the third Catholic church in Carson Valley since the first one was established around 1865 in Genoa.

That church burned down in the late 19th century and Catholics met in various halls, including the Odd Fellows and Masons, over the next few decades.

On June 29, 1917, The Record-Courier reported Catholics had started raising funds for a new church on land donated by butcher S.A. Imelli.

By September 1918, the red brick walls of the building on Main Street were standing and roofers were at work to close it in.

The new church was dedicated June 22, 1919, to St. Gall and the Sacrament of Confirmation was conducted.

The church remained a “mission” church of St. Theresa in Carson City until June 1940.

According to the church history, in the 1950s the church had grown to 60 families.

Fire struck the church once more in April 1979, gutting the inside and during renovation more room was made for the growing congregation.

But it wasn’t near room enough and a new church broke ground on the new site on Centerville Lane on Oct. 23, 1983.