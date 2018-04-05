Springing into the season

Perfect for Friday the 13th.

The "Haunted Windchimes" is the Carson Valley Arts Council's last concert of the 2017-2018 season on April 13. The group's sound is very traditional folk and blues and the features their original songs that have a vintage quality, as if they might have been written yesterday or 75 years ago. Don't miss this lively night of music at the CVIC Hall on Esmeralda Ave. in Minden. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m. Advance tickets are $22 and $26 at door, under age 18 free. To purchase tickets: Call 782-8207, online at http://www.cvartscouncil.com or pick them up at the CVAC office, Carson Valley Arts Council, 1572 Hwy 395, Suite A, Minden or the Douglas County Community Center, 1329 Waterloo Lane, Gardnerville.

Young at Heart Annual Ice Cream Social

Come enjoy ice cream sundaes, banana splits and root beer floats all day on April 14 at the Douglas County Community & Senior Center in Gardnerville. Join or renew your YAH membership and attend this fabulous, free ice cream social. YAH members, will be taking memberships and renewals and the $5 fee to join will pay for itself that very day. Doors open at 11 a.m., bingo starts at 1 p.m. two free bingo cards with admission (addition cards available at $1 each).

A new event presented on April 28, is hosted by the Friends of Genoa, to benefit the local volunteer fire department, Station No. 3. Recommended Stories For You

18th annual Big Mama's Show & Shine Car Show

It's time to get ready for the community's annual event that supports the worthwhile cause of providing and delivering meals to our local homebound seniors. Forms are available to become a sponsor or donate to the event presented by Douglas County Senior Services. Stop by or call the Community & Senior Center in Gardnerville for information about how to become involved. Big Mama's car show is on May 12 at in Lampe Park, Gardnerville and features vintage cars, DJ music, food vendors and raffles for great prizes. Contact Georgianna Drees-Wasmer at 782-5500, Ext. 3. for information.

New — Genoa Western Heritage Day

A new event presented on April 28, is hosted by the Friends of Genoa, to benefit the local volunteer fire department, Station No. 3. It is sponsored by David Walley's 1862 Resort and Spa and begins at 10 a.m. and goes until 10 p.m. Daylong activities are free and include music by the Sierra Sweethearts, Jon & Betsy Elliott, Tong Argnto, Chris Bayer, Richar Elloyan & Steve Wasde, Larry Maurice and Gary Allegretto. Fun for children and the whole family features, Native American presentations, historic reenactments, including Mark Twain, Charley Parkhurst, and celebrities from the VC Living Legends. Here is where you will get a taste of a real live Old West shoot-out with the Cowboy Fast Draw.

Evening dinner and concert tickets are $60. They include a barbecue dinner at the Genoa Fire Station followed by a concert with the Saddle Cats Western Swing Band and Dave Stamey. Purchase your tickets with cash or check at the Pink House, 193 Genoa Lane, Genoa, open Tuesday-Sunday (phone 392-4279). Sorry, no credit cards accepted for this event.

Contact Anita Kornoff at museummatters1@gmail.com