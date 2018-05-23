Spring time means time to give blood

This season, there are so many blood drives available to the public that vampires can be heard cheering throughout Carson Valley in the evenings.

People across the country are excellent blood donors after a terrible event such as a mass shooting. After the Vegas shooting last October, some blood donation clinics had lines stretching so far people had to come back the next day to donate.

However, in emergency situations when blood is needed on hand, its important to have a reserve ahead of time.

This is where the public can help.

There are several blood drives being held this season in Douglas County, and they desperately need donors.

Friday, June 1, from 12:30-5 p.m. at the Gardnerville Elementary inside the bloodmobile. To schedule a donation at this time and location, visit http://www.bloodhero.com or call Mary Lahlum at 782 5117 ext. 2507

Wednesday, June 27, from 10 a.m.- 6 p.m. at 1627 Hwy 395, Minden, with the All American Blood Drive Bloodmobile.

Monday, July 9, from 9 a.m. – noon at Douglas High School, 1670 State Route 88, Minden.

You can also stop by any blood donation center to donate on your own schedule.

For information, visit http://www.bloodhero.com