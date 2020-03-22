Spring returns to Carson Valley

Tomorrow marks the beginning of spring, a turn of season that celebrates new life and fresh beginnings. Considering this unprecedented time of uncertainty and precaution, it seems some words of hope and inspiration are appropriate.

Four-time Pulitzer Prize winning poet Robert Frost served as the Consultant in Poetry to the Library of Congress (a position since renamed Poet Laureate) from 1958-1959. His poem, “A Prayer in Spring” reminds us take pause and be present; to look around and find comfort and pleasure in the things that endure.

A Prayer in Spring

Oh, give us pleasure in the flowers to-day;

And give us not to think so far away

As the uncertain harvest; keep us here

All simply in the springing of the year.

Oh, give us pleasure in the orchard white, Like nothing else by day, like ghosts by night; And make us happy in the happy bees, The swarm dilating round the perfect trees.

And make us happy in the darting bird That suddenly above the bees is heard, The meteor that thrusts in with needle bill, And off a blossom in mid air stands still.

For this is love and nothing else is love, The which it is reserved for God above To sanctify to what far ends He will, But which it only needs that we fulfil.

This poem is in the public domain.

A time to explore recipes

With schools closed for at least the next three weeks, I’m on the hunt for ways to keep my children active and engaged while we are all home together. It’s a perfect opportunity to choose some recipes and get the boys more involved in the preparation of our family meals.

Here’s a split pea soup recipe we made earlier this week; it is yummy and filling. Leftovers are good for three-four days and can be frozen for 3 months. In place of a ham bone or smoked ham hocks, you could try adding diced deli ham at the end; whichever ham you choose needs to be precooked. I prefer a smoother-style soup and used a wand mixer to slightly blend it before adding the shredded meat back to the pot. For thicker soup, only use 2 cups water.

Hearty split pea soup with ham

Sort through 16 ounces of dried split peas to check for any dark or shriveled peas; discard if any are found.

Dice 1 medium onion, 4 celery ribs, and 3 carrots. In a large pot, melt 2 Tablespoons butter and sauté vegetables 4-5 minutes until softened. Add 2 cloves of minced garlic and sauté a minute longer.

Rinsed the sorted peas, then add them to the pot along with the ham bone or ham hock, 4 cups low-sodium stock (chicken or vegetable), 3 cups water, a couple of bay leaves, and a teaspoon of dried thyme. Stir to incorporate.

Bring to a boil, then cover and simmer for 1-1.5 hours until peas reach desired consistency. Remove ham bone and allow to cool, then shred the meat and add it back into the soup. Check for seasoning and add salt and pepper as desired. Garnish with fresh parsley or croutons.

Elks events canceled

Please note that the Sunday breakfast (March 22) and taco dinner night (March 26) at the Tahoe/Douglas Elks Lodge are both canceled.

Amy Roby can be reached at ranchosroundup@hotmail.com.