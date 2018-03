East Fork Gallery's annual spring reception is 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday at the gallery, 1503 Highway 395 suit K, Gardnerville featuring art work by Suzaane Ziorgen, Pam Vrekas, Ruthann Wagner and more. Ziorgen's work will be 25 percent off during the reception. Meet the artist, silent auction and refreshments. Information, 782-7629.