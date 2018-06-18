Spring closes with good haying weather

Wednesday is not only the last day of spring, but it is forecast to be one of the hottest.

The high temperature today is expected to hit 93 degrees in Minden.

That temperature has only been matched once so far this year, on June 14, according to National Weather Service records.

Since the season began on March 20, 3.6 inches of precipitation has fallen in Minden.

With no measurable precipitation in June, the wet spring closed out on a dry note.

But that was good news for agricultural operations that have been taking advantage of the sunshine to cut, dry and bale hay.

Recommended Stories For You

It hasn't been quite such good news for firefighters as vegetation continues to dry out, waiting for a spark to turn into a conflagration.

Fueled by cheat grass, the Voltaire and Upper Colony fires have burned 2,000 acres in Western Nevada between them.

The Upper Colony Fire, located in Smith Valley was mostly located in Douglas County, whose eastern boundary runs to the base of the Pine Nuts.

The long-range forecast calls for warmer conditions with temperatures several degrees above average, but not record-setting.