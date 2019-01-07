Spots open on Eagles & Ag ranch tour

Eagles & Ag, Carson Valley's annual "Gathering of Eagles and Celebration of Agriculture" is set for Jan.24-27.

Many of the events smaller tours have already filled, but the three largest pieces of the Eagles & Ag puzzle still have space available. Those are the Opening Reception and Photography Exhibit, the Falconers' Dinner and the heart of the event, the Ranch & Eagle Tour.

The Opening Reception and Photography Exhibit starts the whole thing off on Jan. 24 in the Grandview Room of the Douglas County Community & Senior Center.

"Twenty or so of our best local nature photographers will be displaying and selling their work and they'll be joined by several falconers and their birds," said Carson Valley Chamber Director Bill Chernock.

The falconers scheduled to appear are Kathleen Tigan, who will bring along 'Louise', the Eurasian Eagle Owl; first time participant Kalen Pearson, who is bringing a mature female Golden Eagle; local falconers Ryan Moglich with his White Gyrfalcon and of course, Eagles & Ag regular Lew Sauder with a Goshawk. Along with the photographers and falconers, light hors d'ouevres are served and a cash bar and silent auction are part of the deal. Tickets for this event are $15.

"The Falconers' Dinner at Carson Valley Inn's Valley Ballroom on Jan. 25 has become one of our most popular offerings," Chernock said. "This year, our ag speaker will Jeff Hunewill of the famous Hunewill Ranch in Mono County. Jeff will talk about how they combine a huge working cattle ranch with a vibrant and popular program that allows visitors to join them for several days and experience ranch life from the saddle."

Recommended Stories For You

All of the falconers from Thursday night will be there as well and share their knowledge and anecdotes about what it's like to be the caretaker and partner of their birds. A fourcourse dinner is part of the evening and tickets are $45 each.

The Ranch & Eagle Tour on Saturday morning is the core offering of Eagles & Ag, as participants will travel to four ranches, meet and hear from the owners and operators of those ranches and, if the eagles are cooperating, have a chance to view and photograph bald eagles and other raptors and wildlife.

"This is really the only chance the public has to get 'behind the fences' of these ranches and that chance only occurs during Eagles & Ag," Chernock said.

The morning concludes with a luncheon after the tour, where participants do a bird count and compare notes. The Ranch & Eagle Tour and the luncheon are available at $70 per person.

Reserve a spot for one or more of these offerings is to go to carsonvalleynv.org, click on Eagles & Ag from the home page and make the reservations online. No reservation is confirmed until full payment is made. Reservations may also be made by calling the Chamber office at 782-8144. Eagles and Agriculture is hosted by Carson Valley's agricultural and ranching community with the Carson Valley Chamber of Commerce, the Lahontan Audubon Society, University of Nevada Cooperative Extension, The Nature Conservancy, Legacy Land & Water, John T. Humphrey Photography and Full Circle Compost.