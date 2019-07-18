Spooner Lake hosts wildlife presentations

Spooner Lake is hosting two sessions on wildlife encounters while camping, hiking or sitting in your own back yard.

The Nevada Department of Wildlife’s urban wildlife coordinator for a lesson on what to do and how to react to wild animals; from raccoons and coyotes to bears and mountain lions 6 p.m. July 24.

This family-friendly event is free, and park entrance fees will be waived for attendees. The program should run about 40 minutes, with time for questions at the end.

The event is open to the public, and the Nevada Department of Wildlife is co-sponsoring the event.

One of the Nevada Department of Wildlife’s Karelian bear dogs will be at a bear talk at 10:30 a.m. Aug. 3. The talk will be preceded by a bird walk 9 a.m.

The wildlife coordinator will be talking about the animals that call Spooner Lake home and their role in the Tahoe Basin.

Spooner Lake State Park is located a quarter mile north of Highway 50 on State Route 28.

Cost for both events is free and park admission fee is waived for event participants.

For more information contact Steve Micklus at smicklus@parks.nv.gov or 775-749-5980.