Spooner gathering point for overlook hike

A Nevada State Parks ranger will be conducting a guided hike to the Sand Harbor Overlook on the Tahoe Rim Trail 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 14. The hike is a four-mile loop and offers views of Sand Harbor. The hike is moderately difficult, and hikers will need to bring water, lunch, sunscreen and sturdy hiking boots.

Meet at Spooner Lake State Park parking lot at 9:30 a.m. and the ranger will drive you to the Marlette Peak Campground to start the hike. Reservations are required and space is limited to 12 participants. Sign up by calling 775-749-5980 or emailing spooner.ranger@gmail.com

On Saturday, the Nevada Department of Wildlife's Urban Wildlife Coordinator will discuss what to do and how to react to wild animals from raccoons and coyotes to bears and mountain lions 7 p.m. Saturday at Spooner Lake State Park.

This family-friendly event is free, and park entrance fees will be waived for attendees. The program will be held outdoors and may be canceled due to inclement weather. Sign-ups are encouraged, but not required, by calling 775-749-5980.