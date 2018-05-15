Spooky campout held Saturday

If you enjoy giving yourself the creeps, feeling the hair rise on the back of your neck, or you just like history and barbecue, park rangers and local paranormal investigator Rosemary Osborn are hosting a paranormal camp-out at Mormon Station Saturday night in Genoa.

The program will begin 6-11 p.m. Saturday, and the campout will continue until 8 a.m. Sunday.

The campout will begin with a barbecue dinner provided by the park, and park rangers will give a presentation on the history of Mormon Station and the surrounding area.

There is no charge for the event.

After dinner, campers will be provided with training in paranormal investigative techniques and equipment, and will head out on a real investigation across the grounds.

The park said participants who would like to camp are welcome to do so. The park has a limited number of tents that may be borrowed, or campers can bring their own.

Participants must be 15 years of age or older, and those under 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

The program will only accept 12 participants. To make a reservation, contact Chris Johnson 782-2590, or email the park at mormonstation@parks.nv.gov.