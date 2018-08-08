Pets wet paws at Splash Dogs

Gardnerville's Heritage Park will be hosting Splash Dogs this Friday through Sunday.

"You will be able to see the high-flying dogs doing what they love," participant Heather Paterson-Lewis said.

This year, Michon Mills from Carson City will not only be there with her top ranked dog Inde, but she has been working with her new Bengal cat, Ghraidh, in dock diving.

"So far he is jumping off his boogie board to swim to the ramp but she is hoping he will be off the ramp soon," Paterson-Lewis said. "You could see history in the making."

Anyone interested in trying out the sport, should have a dog that likes to play fetch and is able to swim.

"Bring their favorite toy that floats, make sure they are leashed and instruction will be provided," Paterson-Lewis said.

There is a $15 fee for those learning but the fee applies to a competitive jump if instruction is successful.

"If you plan on staying for a while, a crate for your dog to rest in is suggested," she said.

Splash Dogs is open to dogs of all sizes and jumping capabilities as it is broken in to several jump divisions.

"One of the favorite divisions is our junior handlers so if you are under 16 years old, you can handle your dog on the dock," she said.

Spectators are encouraged, but organizers ask that dogs that aren't participating stay home.

"It can be stressful for competing dogs to be resting in their crates with dogs walking by," Patterson-Lewis said.

More information on the schedule of jumps and rules can be found at http://www.splashdogs.com