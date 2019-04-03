Special advocates challenge residents to help children

During National Child Abuse Prevention Month in April, CASA of Douglas County challenges residents to support children who have been abused or neglected.

Every year, dozens of Douglas County children enter foster care. These children come into the child welfare system through no fault of their own. CASA of Douglas County provides trained volunteers to advocate and be a voice for children in court.

Studies show a child with a CASA volunteer spends 20 percent less time in foster care and are four times more likely to find a permanent home, on average, compared to a child without a CASA volunteer.

"CASA volunteers are a constant for the child in a time of chaos," said Leanne Wagoner, manager of Court Advocacy Programs. "A child may have multiple social workers, therapists and foster placements throughout the life of the case but ideally only one CASA volunteer."

Throughout the month of April, CASA of Douglas County has planted blue pinwheels at the Judicial Building on Buckeye Road and at the Community Center to remind our community that child abuse exists locally. This is part of Prevent Child Abuse Nevada's "Pinwheels for Prevention" with events happening all over the State.

CASA of Douglas County is calling on residents to think of ways you can help the community's most vulnerable. Consider being a CASA volunteer or learn how you can be a foster parent.

CASA of Douglas County is a member of the National Court Appointed Special Advocate Association, a nationwide network of programs in nearly 1,000 communities.

For more information about CASA of Douglas County visit https://douglasdistrictcourt.com or call 775-782-6247.