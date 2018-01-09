4-H has a history of turning out outstanding public speakers and that just doubled with the Speaking with Confidence project offered at the University of Nevada Cooperative Extension.

Public speaking is a skill that individuals find very useful throughout their lives. This 9-week project helps youth to learn to speak to an audience with confidence. The project meets 4-5 p.m. Mondays each week beginning Jan. 29-April 2 (holidays and breaks excluded) at the Douglas County 4-H Office, 1325 Waterloo Lane, Gardnerville. The Project covers topics such as controlling nervousness, body language, interview tips and using audio-visuals. Youth learn the importance of practicing and setting goals. This program is free of charge and is suited for ages 9 and up. Limited space. Register by Jan. 23. Information, 782-9960.