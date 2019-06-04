Sparks man accused of having stolen car

A Sparks man was taken into custody around lunchtime Friday after it was discovered the vehicle he was driving was reported stolen.

Kyle E. Dean, 36, was parked near Mica Drive and Haystack with the trunk of a Toyota Camry open and the turn signal on.

A deputy investigating the circumstance asked Dean what we going on and he said he was looking for construction jobs in the area. He indicated to the deputy that the vehicle belonged to an acquaintance, but didn’t seem to know much about the man.

The deputy tried to do a background check, but the man didn’t have ID and spent some time rooting around the vehicle looking for some.

A check on the Vehicle Identification Number revealed the vehicle had been reported stolen.

A search of the vehicle turned up 9.6 grams of hash oil and the means to make more and some bolt cutters.

Dean appeared in East Fork Justice Court on Monday where Kris Brown was appointed to represent him.

■ A Reno man who allegedly took and sold a rare quarter worth $7,000 is facing felony theft charges.

David E. Wall, 35, sold a 1916 Standing Liberty quarter, according to the owner.

Wall was arrested on Sunday and appeared in East Fork Justice Court on Monday.

According to court documents, Wall told deputies he’d received permission to sell the coin if he needed money a decade ago.

■ A Modesto, Calif., man was taken into custody on Friday afternoon after being pulled over on Highway 395 and Johnson Lane.

Salvador F. Gontiz, 20, posted $5,000 bail on charges including possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, possession of marijuana, driving a vehicle with suspended registration, no license and no insurance.