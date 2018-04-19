Spaghetti fundraiser to support couple

Friends of longtime Gardnerville Ranchos residents Ken and Joy Carr have organized a spaghetti and salad feed fundraiser for the couple on May 4. Proceeds from the event will help the Carrs eradicate a mold infestation from their current home.

Ken Carr received a heart transplant in August 2017 and spent the first four months of his recovery in a hospital 250 miles away. After returning to Gardnerville, complications that arose during his recuperation led to the discovery of mold in the home he has shared with Joy for the past 34 years.

Unable to stay in the house given its current state, the Carrs have rented an apartment while they maintain their home's mortgage and work with an insurance company to find a solution. Plans to sell the home can only be initiated after the mold eradication is complete. Removal estimates are between $20-$30,000 and do not include costs to repair and replace affected items inside the house.

Ken Carr is a retired Douglas County School District teacher and was the voice of Douglas football games for many years. He opened the games with, "It's a beautiful night here at Douglas High. The lights are bright and the teams are ready…everybody up for the kickoff!" It is in that spirit that event organizers named the fundraiser "Everybody up for the kickoff!"

The event is planned from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on May 4 at the Carson Valley Methodist Church, 1375 Centerville Lane in Gardnerville. Spaghetti, salad, and dessert will be served. Cost is $12 per person, $5 for children under 10, and $40 for a family.

A silent auction is also planned for the evening. If you would like to make a donation to the auction or have questions regarding the fundraiser, contact Davelyn Miyashiro at 775-450-3873.

Amy Roby can be reached at ranchosroundup@hotmail.com.