South Lake teacher arrested on sexual misconduct charges

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A South Tahoe High School teacher was arrested this week after being accused of sexual misconduct.

Nathan Crnich, a 39-year-old South Tahoe High School Career Technical Education teacher, was taken into custody Thursday for sexual advances on multiple students according to a press release from the city.

Last month, high school staff notified the SLTPD school resource officer of a teacher who was inappropriately touching students in class.

Crnich, who also coached boy’s golf, was immediately placed on administrative leave while a preliminary investigation started.

SLTPD found three, and a possible fourth student, who reported inappropriate conduct by Crnich. SLTPD, in conjunction with the El Dorado District Attorney’s Office, determined Crnich was a suspect in multiple inappropriate interactions with his students.

Crnich was arrested for Penal Code 647.6 (annoying or molesting a child). Crnich was arrested at the high school without incident and booked El Dorado County Jail.

Bail was set at $150,000.

The school has already removed Crnich’s information from its website. SLTPD is actively investigating and encourages anyone who may have been in contact with Crnich, or who may be a victim, to please contact the South Lake Tahoe Police Department at 530-542-6100.