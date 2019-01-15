Soroptimists start new club

Soroptimist International of Pinenut Valleys is a new Soroptimist club, which will be forming to include the Carson Valley and Smith Valley areas.

Soroptimist is an active, community-based nonprofit composed of volunteers dedicated to improving the lives of women and girls in our community in an atmosphere of friendship and fun.

"Joining a Soroptimist club offers networking opportunities, valuable contacts, friendship, diversity and leadership opportunities," organizers said. "Each year Soroptimist gives more than $1.7 million to women who need to improve their job skills through education and training."

An informational meeting will be 5:30-7 p.m. Jan. 23 at El Aguila Real Mexican Restaurant, 1488 US Hwy 395, Gardnerville.

RSVP to Danielle Kennedy at (775) 720-4739 or yandapanda@gmail.com.

For more information about Soroptimist, visit http://www.soroptimist.org.

Carson Valley Soroptimist International dissolved in 2015, delivering its last check in 2016.