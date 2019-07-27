Some reasons why Christians go to church

What’s the deal with church? Why do Christians go to church? Why should we attend church on a regular basis? Those are questions I get from time to time. So, what is the deal with church and why do we gather each Sunday and on so many other occasions?

The Christian church exists for three primary reasons. While some groups may differ in how they express the reasons, I think we all agree on the mission of the church.

First, the church is there to worship God. The Bible says that is the chief reason people are created. We are created in the image of God and for his pleasure, therefore when the church worships together we come into the presence of the Lord. Psalm 100:3, says; “Enter his gates with thanksgiving, and his courts with praise! Give thanks to him; bless his name!” Believers give thanks to the Lord for his goodness and his grace, the primary reason for the church, is to worship God.

Second, the church exists to encourage and build up the saints. Hebrews 10:24-25 says; “And let us consider how to stir up one another to love and good works, not neglecting to meet together, as is the habit of some, but encouraging one another, and all the more as you see the Day drawing near.” Believers gather together to hear from the Lord in worship and receiving the word of God. We are to stir one another up in our faith. And we do that as we encourage one another in love and good deeds.

God’s love is demonstrated by how we interface with others, showing ourselves to be Jesus followers. Our good deeds should also show God to the world, Christ gets the glory for what we do we do for his sake.

The third purpose of the church is to evangelize the world. If you’re a follower of Jesus, if you believe what he said about being the only way to the Father, then you must go to the world with the Gospel, just as he commanded.

Matthew 28:19-20 “Go therefore and make disciples of all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit, teaching them to observe all that I have commanded you. And behold, I am with you always, to the end of the age.”

We call that text; “The Great Commission” yet of those who claim to follow Jesus and remain outside of his church, very few keep his command to make disciples. Discipleship happens in church, not just with the Sunday sermon but all the activities of the church should be for the purpose of building up and going out with the Gospel.

In a day when some churches have lost their way and their priorities are political causes, social issues or entertainment, the truth is the church of Jesus Christ is the only organization on the face of the earth that offers real hope for life and beyond. Jesus said; “The gates of hell would never prevail against his church.” God still uses his church and believers need to be about his business and that happens when our priorities are aligned with God’s priorities. Christians must take to heart the scripture and not neglect the gathering together and all the more as the day of Christ draws near.

Pastor Rich Lammay of High Sierra Fellowship is a member of the Carson Valley Ministers’ Association.