Soiree raises $30K for Valley boys and girls

The second annual Summer Soiree benefiting the Boys & Girls Clubs of Western Nevada Carson Valley raised more than $30,000 toward sustaining and developing programs for Carson Valley kids.

Hosted at the residence of Dan and Lois Wray of the Pink House in Genoa, the event featured Chef Josh Deri of Blend Catering who cooked up middle eastern-themed dinner for guests. Meat was donated by Bently Ranch, Sierra Gold Seafood and Butcher Boy with all other food provided by SYSCO.

"This event is such a fun and unique experience and the Club is a most worthy cause," Deri said. "We participated last year, but being in the driver seat this year really got us excited. We are amazed at the generosity of area vendors who provided us with such high-quality food. I'm certain the guests were full and happy."

More than 100 Carson Valley residents attended the dinner, which featured a cocktail hour with appetizers and charcuterie platters by the Pink House and Blend Catering, a signature strawberry lemonade by Tahoe Blue Vodka and beer by the Union Carson. Guests also bid on dessert during a silent auction featuring sweets by local bakeries. Justin Lee provided country music throughout the night.

"The evening could not have been more perfect," Katie Leao, executive director for the Club, said. "We are grateful for our donors and guests, without whom this wouldn't be possible. Thanks to their generosity we are further along in helping to build futures for the more than 340 kids we serve in Carson Valley."

Leao said they are securing a date for next year.

"We have big plans for the third Summer Soiree," Leao said. "The bigheartedness of our community has fueled our excitement and we've already started planning a bigger and better event for 2019."

Leao said the board of directors, community council and staff of the Boys & Girls Clubs extend their thanks to the following donors: Chef Josh Deri, Blend Catering, Dan and Lois Wray, The Pink House, Bently Ranch, SYSCO, Sierra Gold Seafood, Butcher Boy, Raley's Gardnerville, The Union Carson, Tahoe Blue Vodka, Justin Lee, Benson's Feed, Costco Carson City, Walmart Gardnerville, Artisan Cafe, Battle Born Social, Carson Valley Inn, Yogurt Beach Gardnerville, Paul Schat's Bakery, Sierra Chef, Tahoe Cakes by Grace, The Sugared Squirrel, Trader Joe's Carson City, Liberty Food and Wine Exchange and Shawn Taylor.

For more information about the Boys & Girls Clubs of Western Nevada, visit bgcwn.org.